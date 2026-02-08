T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Nearly Pull Off a Major Upset, England Saved by Curran

advertisement
Nepal should have defeated South Africa in the previous ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They had restricted the eventual runners-up to 115, and required only 2 off 2, but ended up on the losing side. Against Bangladesh, they bowled the opposition out for only 106, but could not secure a win in that fixture either.
You would back a team to score 10 off the last six deliveries. Especially, at Wankhede. Especially, when a batter is batting on 35 off 15. Yet, it was not to be. Nepal eventually lost the match by 4 runs. But there are two ways of looking at the result.
The Quint asked Nandan Yadav after the game whether he would reflect on the game with pride, or with regret. Pride, because his team, who had not played any T20I till 2014, had nearly defeated England, who became a champion of this tournament four years before Nepal’s T20I debut. And regret, because from the position they were in, they could have won this fixture.
Nandan told us that he is feeling 50% pride and 50% regret. Once the overriding emotion of so-year-yet-so-far subsides, the pacer, alongside all of his compatriots, can be really proud of their effort.
The pitch that was used today was the very same where India struggled to get past 160 against the United States of America. But against England’s bowling unit, which included the likes of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, Nepal scored 180 runs, which included seven sixes.
That, though, was not all that England had to offer. Lokesh Bam, batting at number five, scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries. The highlight was the 18th over off Jofra Archer, when Bam smashed one of the world’s fastest pacers for two consecutive sixes.
In the last over, however, Sam Curran’s experience and repertoire of delivery paid dividends, as he conceded merely five runs to save England the blushes.
Earlier in the match, England scored 184/7 after opting to bat first. Phil Salt recorded his third one-digit score in five T20I innings, losing his wicket to Sher Malla in the first ball of the same over. That delivery will now be recorded in history, but not for Salt.
Barring Salt, Tom Banton also registered a single-digit score, but to even things out, England also had a couple of batters who scored fifties — Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook.
Yet, those half-centuries would not have contributed towards a victory, had it not been for Will Jacks’ late flourish. He scored 39 runs off 18 deliveries, which included four sixes.