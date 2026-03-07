T20 World Cup: ‘Tell Him to Say Something New’ — Suryakumar Responds to Santner

If he can, he would wear the pads and come out to bat himself. For people who have won the World Cups for India, their mantra has always been that this is a sport in which you have to take everyone's contribution. You won't win a tournament because of one or two players. As you can see, if you look at it from the start, or when we played the Zimbabwe game, every player contributed. After that, we played the next game, same against West Indies, and even in the semifinal also, every player contributed. So they always focus on this. If there is a batting department in team sport, then all batsmen's contribution is necessary. And the main thing is that they have removed that personal milestone thing from the team. No one will focus much on personal milestone. It's a team game. If someone goes to play - for example in the last game, Tilak scored 21 runs in 7 balls. If someone plays a knock like this or if someone scored 8 runs in 5 balls. That is almost similar to what someone gets a 50 or someone gets a 100. That is as important. Like in the last game, we won with 7 runs. So you never know, someone scored 7 or 10 runs in 3-4 balls might have made that impact. So, they focus on all these things. I mean, nothing is more important for them than team goal. So, what is important for the team - if someone wants to score a six on his first ball, then he should. And if he wants to play some other game, then he should. So, that's the theory in this team. I think that's what spreads positivity and creates a better environment in this team.

Suryakumar Yadav