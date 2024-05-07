T20 World Cup 2024: Not Getting Selected Didn’t Bother Me – Jake Fraser-McGurk

Following his omission from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, young Australian opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has revealed the challenges of breaking into the formidable team, which includes veteran opener David Warner and Travis Head.

The young opener said he couldn't see himself batting at number five or six since the lineup already has players like Tim David and Cameron Green. Fraser-McGurk went from being a bench player for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to being included in the conversation for a spot in the Australian side that is set to travel to the T20 World Cup in June.