Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Schedule, Venue, Players List & Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Schedule, Venue, Players List & Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: The T20 world cup 2024 will begin on 2 June and the first match will be US vs Canada
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Published:

Know everything about T20 world cup 2024

|

(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know everything about T20 world cup 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies and the USA from 2 June to 29 June, with India playing their opening match in the tournament on 5 June against Ireland in New York.

The T20 World Cup schedule was already announced in the month of January. The tournament will be held at three venues in the US and six in the West Indies. The opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be between Canada and USA on 2 June in Dallas, and the final is scheduled on 29 June in Barbados. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash according to the T20 World Cup schedule is on 9 June in New York. Let's know the other details like team players list, schedule for India, dull schedule, venues, and dates for the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

Also ReadT20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya to Link up With India’s Squad in New York – Report

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group will be qualified to the Super 8s stage. In this stage, the qualifying teams will be split into two groups of four; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the two semifinals and a final.

T20 World Cup 2024: Team List

Group A: India (A1), Pakistan (A2), Canada, Ireland, United States

Group B: England (B1), Australia (B2), Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C: New Zealand (C1), West Indies (C2), Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: South Africa (D1), Sri Lanka (D2), Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

T20 World Cup 2024: Full Schedule

DateTime (IST)MatchVenue
June 26:00 AMUSA vs CanadaDallas
June 28:00 PMWest Indies vs Papua New GuineaGuyana
June 36:00 AMNamibia vs OmanBarbados
June 38:00 PMSri Lanka vs South AfricaNew York
June 46:00 AMAfghanistan vs UgandaGuyana
June 48:00 PMEngland vs ScotlandBarbados
June 49:00 PMNetherlands vs NepalDallas
June 58:00 PMIndia vs IrelandNew York
June 65:00 AMPapua New Guinea vs UgandaGuyana
June 66:00 AMAustralia vs OmanBarbados
June 69:00 PMUSA vs PakistanDallas
June 712:30 AMNamibia vs ScotlandBarbados
June 78:00 PMCanada vs IrelandNew York
June 85:00 AMNew Zealand vs AfghanistanGuyana
June 86:00 AMSri Lanka vs BangladeshDallas
June 88:00 PMNetherlands vs South AfricaNew York
June 810:30 PMAustralia vs EnglandBarbados
June 96:00 AMWest Indies vs UgandaGuyana
June 98:00 PMIndia vs PakistanNew York
June 910:30 PMOman vs ScotlandAntigua
June 108:00 PMSouth Africa vs BangladeshNew York
June 118:00 PMPakistan vs CanadaNew York
June 125:00 AMSri Lanka vs NepalFlorida
June 126:00 AMAustralia vs NamibiaAntigua
June 128:00 PMUSA vs IndiaNew York
June 136:00 AMWest Indies vs New ZealandTrinidad & Tobago
June 138:00 PMBangladesh vs NetherlandsSt Vincent
June 1412:30 AMEngland vs OmanAntigua
June 146:00 AMAfghanistan vs Papua New GuineaTrinidad & Tobago
June 148:00 PMUSA vs IrelandFlorida
June 155:00 AMSouth Africa vs NepalSt Vincent
June 156:00 AMNew Zealand vs UgandaTrinidad & Tobago
June 158:00 PMIndia vs CanadaFlorida
June 1510:30 PMNamibia vs EnglandAntigua
June 166:00 AMAustralia vs ScotlandSt Lucia
June 168:00 PMPakistan vs IrelandFlorida
June 175:00 AMBangladesh vs NepalSt Vincent
June 176:00 AMSri Lanka vs NetherlandsSt Lucia
June 178:00 PMNew Zealand vs Papua New GuineaTrinidad & Tobago
June 186:00 AMWest Indies vs AfghanistanSt Lucia
June 198:00 PMA2 vs D1Antigua
June 206:00 AMB1 vs C2St Lucia
June 208:00 PMC1 vs A1Barbados
June 216:00 AMB2 vs D2Antigua
June 218:00 PMB1 vs D1St Lucia
June 226:00 AMA2 vs C2Barbados
June 228:00 PMA1 vs D2Antigua
June 236:00 AMC1 vs B2St Vincent
June 238:00 PMA2 vs B1Barbados
June 246:00 AMC2 vs D1Antigua
June 248:00 PMB2 vs A1St Lucia
June 256:00 AMC1 vs D2St Vincent
June 276:00 AM1st Semi-FinalTrinidad & Tobago
June 278:00 PM2nd Semi-FinalGuyana
June 298:00 PMFinalBarbados

T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule

The match will begin at 20:00 pm IST ( 14:30pm GMT)

5 June, Wednesday - IND vs IRE

9 June, Sunday - IND vs PAK

12 June, Wednesday - USA vs IND

15 June, Saturday - IND vs CAN

T20 World Cup 2024: India Team List

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Also ReadWhat Did We Learn From IPL 2024? New Template, Problems With Impact Sub & More

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT