T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Schedule, Venue, Players List & Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies and the USA from 2 June to 29 June, with India playing their opening match in the tournament on 5 June against Ireland in New York.

The T20 World Cup schedule was already announced in the month of January. The tournament will be held at three venues in the US and six in the West Indies. The opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be between Canada and USA on 2 June in Dallas, and the final is scheduled on 29 June in Barbados. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash according to the T20 World Cup schedule is on 9 June in New York. Let's know the other details like team players list, schedule for India, dull schedule, venues, and dates for the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.