T10 Shouldn’t be Played At Cost Of Other Formats, Feels Sangakkara

Speaking about the future of Test cricket amid the rising popularity of the T10 format, the 43-year-old said, "Cricket is for everyone and when I say everyone, it's a large cross-section of people with different likes and dislikes. It's been wonderful to see the way cricket is continuously growing across various formats and feeding that passion and appetite for entertainment sports across the world."

"The only thing we have to be careful of is that it (T10) shouldn't be played at the cost of another format, but it is in some ways beneficial to the longevity of formats like Test cricket. With new shots and attacking captaincy, the shorter versions have done a lot of good and made Test cricket more exciting," he added.

When asked about his role in the team as the mentor for Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10, the 2014 World T20-winning player said that he would look to make the players understand the importance of taking calculative risks.

"As a mentor, it's basically about getting players to understand that there's no reward without risk, what are the calculative risks to be taken and the players need to have an open and creative mind, right from ball one to be able to do well in the T10 format," said Sangakkara.