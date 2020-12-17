Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Across 7 Venues; Knockouts in Ahmedabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced that before the start of quarterfinals in Ahmedabad, the teams would undergo another two Covid tests. The Covid-19 tests will be done on January 2, 4, and 6, at the teams' respective hotels, before they commence practice sessions on January 8.

Surprisingly, Delhi, which meets all the requirements of the tournament like this, having more than one ground and Covid hospitals, has not been chosen among the venues. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) recently chose a new president, Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley, a DDCA president and Union Minister.

Defending champions Karnataka will begin their title defence against Jammu and Kashmir on January 10 in Bengaluru as the 2020-21 Indian domestic season begins belatedly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.