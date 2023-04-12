Suryakumar Yadav Retains 1st Place in T20I Batters' Rankings Despite Poor Form

Suryakumar Yadav is ranked number 1 in ICC men's T20I batters' rankings
(Photo: BCCI)
The battle for the top spot of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings continues to heat up, as Suryakumar Yadav maintained his number 1 position and Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam get the chance to close in on the Indian batter at the head of proceedings.
While Suryakumar currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points, Rizwan placed second with 811 rating points.
Both Babar and Rizwan sat out Pakistan's most recent T20I series against Bangladesh. It was Devon Conway's absence from New Zealand's series against Sri Lanka that led to Pakistan skipper improving one place to third on the latest set of rankings,
The duo will get a further opportunity to make inroads on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday, 15 April.
South Africa's Aiden Markram finds himself in the fourth place.
A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka players that featured in the recently completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances.
Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis (up 11 spots to equal 25th) and New Zealand right-hander Tim Seifert (from outside the top 100 to 36th) were the other big winners on the latest set of T20I rankings for batter.
His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga was expensive during the series and duly dropped two places to fourth on the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (third) both rising a place as a result.
Afghanistan holds the top two spots on the T20I bowler rankings, with spinner Rashid Khan leading Farooqi in what is a tight ongoing race for the top spot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)