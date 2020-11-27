Two ‘Stop Adani’ Protesters Disrupt India-Australia ODI at Sydney

The spectators were escorted off by security officials immediately but more protests were staged outside too.

Well within the first hour of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 27 November, two spectators ran onto the field of play protesting a controversial coal project by the Adani Group.

The spectators were escorted off the ground by security officials after they were initially allowed to stand in the middle for a while. However, that’s not all, as a group of approximately 50 people had gathered outside the stadium in protest as well.

One of the protestors reached closed to the pitch before being removed from the field of play just as Navdeep Saini was going to start his over.

The protesters’ T-shirts read “#StopAdani” on the front, while on the back, they said “Stop Coal. #StopAdani. Take Action.”

The protesters, who ran onto the ground just ahead of the 7th over, held placards against a $1billion loan to mining company Adani for a controversial project in Queensland.