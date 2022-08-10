South Africa’s Upcoming T20 League Signs up 30 Marquee International Players

South Africa's upcoming T20 league has already signed over 30 marquee international players for its inaugural edition starting in January next year, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday.

Though the league did not name any of the marquee players in its official statement, it did say that the numbers (are) set to increase as players enter the auction taking place in the next few weeks, apart from all contracted Proteas and domestic players who have committed to the league.