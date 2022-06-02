South Africa Arrives in New Delhi Ahead of 5-Match Series Against India

The first match of the series, to be held on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, will act as a platform for the Indian team to chase a 13-match winning streak in T20Is. Currently, India are level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive wins in T20Is at 12.



After the first T20I in New Delhi, India and South Africa will play their next matches in Cuttack on June 12, Visakhapatnam on June 14, Rajkot on June 17, and Bengaluru on June 19.



South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.