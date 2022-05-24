Feeling of Getting Selected in India Squad Will Take Time to Set In: Arshdeep

"(I) Feel really happy that I've been selected in the India team. (I) Came to know about it just before the match against SRH (at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday). In fact, I came to know about it in the team bus. Yes, it is a pretty exciting feeling. While the match was on, I didn't feel it that much, but when I wake up in the morning (on Monday), I will realise that it is a very special moment," said Arshdeep, who plays domestic cricket for Punjab.

"Anyone who starts playing the game, wants to represent the country and I feel quite lucky and grateful about that. I want to keep performing to the best of my ability in the future," he added.

The lanky bowler revealed that he had to really work hard on his yorkers, as in a competitive environment like the IPL, or even domestic cricket, it's very difficult for a pace bowler to survive without having the delivery in his arsenal.