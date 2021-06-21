Sneh’s All-Round Display Down to Good Domestic Seasons: Mithali 

"I'm mightily impressed with all the debutants because right from Shafali to Deepti, Sneh, Pooja Vastrakar and Taniya Bhatia, they've all really done well. See, we need to understand that they don't have the experience and you can't really bombard them with too many inputs about how to play in these situations and all you can do is give them a lot of confidence that they need to believe in their ability," opined Mithali.

Mithali added that the draw had given the team a huge psychological boost.

"Psychologically, I think, it's a big boost (managing a draw). It definitely will put England on the back foot," she added.