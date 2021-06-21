Heather Knight Asks for 5-Day Women’s Tests After India Contest

"It's been a great advert and shows that women's Test cricket has a place in the game," Heather was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo, though she was disappointed at missing out on a win.

"What a brilliant game of cricket. It was unfortunate it didn't have the dramatic and exciting finish that it could have done but what a game of cricket. I think it's almost a shame that today it fizzled out a little bit.

"It was set up to be very good and very exciting, but I think it's been a brilliant advert. We've had some great skill on show, some youngsters come in from both sides and play outstandingly," said Heather.

The England skipper felt that women's Tests too should be a five-day affair from the current four days after a significant amount of play was lost due to rain on the third day here.