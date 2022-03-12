ODI WC: Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur Score Tons as India Get 317/8 vs WI

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored centuries against WI
Image: ICC
Sensational centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) powered India to 317/8 against West Indies, in their third game at the 2022 ODI Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. The senior batters were on form from the get go, helping India put on a much better batting display after a disappointing outing against New Zealand in the second game.
Harmanpreet’s knock made her the first Indian batter to score three centuries at the Women’s ODI World Cup, with Mandhana having scored two as well.
India’s total of 317 is also the first time they have crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the tournament as well. Mandhana smashed 13 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Harmanpreet hit 10 fours and 2 sixes as well.
India, who batted first, continued to leave Shafali Verma out of the playing XI and opened with Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia.
Yastika added a quickfire 31 off 21 deliveries before Shakera Salman had her dismissed, caught and bowled, after a 49-run opening stand. Captain Mithali Raj could not hang in there for too long and was the next to depart for 5, as Hayley Matthews had her number in the 10th over.
Deepti Sharma joined Mandhana after that, and the duo put on 30 runs together. Deepti getting 15 of those before Anisa Mohammed sent her packing, leaving India at 78/3, and in a spot of bother.
The experienced Harmanpreet walked in to bat with Mandhana, and the batters steadied the ship after the initial few wickets. India’s batters had their task cut out, and the left-right duo took charge on cue, thwarting WI’s efforts for another wicket.
After Mandhana completed her half-century, she started to go through the gears, playing some exquisite shots around the park, and going over the top with great effect as well. Harmanpreet, who was coming off a half-century in the previous game against New Zealand, had settled in by now and was keeping the scoreboard moving at the other end, ensuring the batters weren’t under a lot of pressure.
The opener drove, pulled and cut in emphatic manner, timing the shots to perfection, completing her hundred in the 40th over with a boundary off Hayley Matthews, while Harmanpreet had completed her half-century a few overs before that as well.
After that, Mandhana smashed Matthews for three boundaries in an over as India threatened to really bat the opposition out of the game. Off the next over though, Mandhana was dismissed looking to go for a big pull shot, as Selman caught her in the deep off Shamilia Connell. Harmanpreet and Mandhana put on a 184-run stand off 174 deliveries, setting up the platform for India to finish strongly.
Harmanpreet, who was joined by young Richa Ghosh now, was hurtling towards her century too.
The senior batter continued in her merry ways, completing her century in the 47th over, as India looked to finish strongly.
Richa could only add 5 runs to the cause before being run out and Harmanpreet took matters into her own hand after that, using the crease well to unsettle the bowlers in the final overs.
While Harmanpreet was going through the gears quite smoothly at her end, Pooja Vastrakar added 10 more to the cause, as India went past 300. In the penultimate over of the innings, Harmanpreet was dismissed for 109, looking to scoop it to third man. India’s final ten-odd deliveries weren’t as productive as they would have probably liked, but they finished with a solid 317/8.
Brief Scores: India 317/8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59, Aaliyah Alleyne 1/26) vs West Indies.
