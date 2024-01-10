Not Picked for Afghanistan T20Is, Shreyas Iyer Will Play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai

India’s middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer will be playing for Mumbai in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh, to be played from 12-15 January at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Mumbai, the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions, had begun the 2023/24 season of the tournament with a thumping victory over Bihar in Patna by an innings and 51 runs at the Moin ul Haq Stadium in Patna and earned seven points from the win.