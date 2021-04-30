Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran Do Their Bit for COVID Relief

Swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan has announces a donation of INR 20 lacs, plus the money received from all individual post-match awards, to ‘Mission Oxygen’ to replenish oxygen demand in India.
In a heartwarming note shared on Twitter, Dhawan applauded the painstaking efforts of frontline workers while emphasising on the safety protocols. The post read, "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out.’’
“Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It's now my turn to give back to the people of this country. I will be making a donation of ₹20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen,’’ Dhawan added.
"I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols - wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary," Together, we will win," Dhawan concluded his statement with an air of optimism.
The southpaw has followed the lead of Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Jaydev Unadkat, Sheldon Jackson and Nicholas Poooran in contributing to India’s fight against COVID. The West Indian dasher also lent a helping hand to India’s COVID relief measures. In a moving minute-long video put forth on Twitter, Pooran said he finds himself in a privileged position as he is cocooned in a bio-secure bubble but it shatters his heart to see the mayhem unfolding outside.
“To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realise I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL. But it’s also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that’s unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India.’’ Pooran expressed his anguish.
“The healthcare system is overwhelmed right now. The people can’t get the attention they need because of the lack of oxygen supplies, I can’t comprehend to start,” Pooran said with a sigh. He further spoke about his desire to play his part in alleviating the burden. “Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran signed off.
