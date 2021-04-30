Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran Do Their Bit for COVID Relief

The southpaw has followed the lead of Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Jaydev Unadkat, Sheldon Jackson and Nicholas Poooran in contributing to India’s fight against COVID. The West Indian dasher also lent a helping hand to India’s COVID relief measures. In a moving minute-long video put forth on Twitter, Pooran said he finds himself in a privileged position as he is cocooned in a bio-secure bubble but it shatters his heart to see the mayhem unfolding outside.

“To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realise I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL. But it’s also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that’s unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India.’’ Pooran expressed his anguish.