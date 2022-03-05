Warne Was Watching Australia-Pakistan Test Before Passing Away of Heart Attack

Details emerging about Shane Warne's passing on Friday night reveal that he was following the Australia-Pakistan Test match on television before having the heart attack that claimed his life.

Warne's manager James Erskine has revealed that the spin legend was found unconscious in his room in a Koh Samui hotel by friend Andrew Neophitou who is the executive producer on his recently released documentary.

"They were meant to meet some people at 5pm. Neo (Neophitou) was next door, he's (Warner) always on time," Erskine said on a Fox Sport special show 'Remembering Shane Warne'.

"He realised he wasn't well. He tried to give mouth-to-mouth, tried to resuscitate him, he had no heartbeat, the ambulance came 20 minutes later and an hour and a bit later he was pronounced dead (at the Thai International Hospital)," he added.