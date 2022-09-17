Shane Bond Becomes Head Coach of MI Emirates for UAE's International League T20

"Shane Bond joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has since won four titles and in the process built a formidable working style and helping bowlers realise their potential at the global stage. Robin Singh joined the coaching team of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and since then has been part of five IPL and two Champions League campaigns working closely with Shane Bond. Robin's stint with UAE cricket will also help as MI Emirates expands MI's cricket philosophy in the UAE.



"Parthiv Patel has represented Mumbai Indians in the past and since 2020 been a part of the talent scouting team, and Vinay Kumar, who is also a former MI player joined the scouting team in 2021. Both Parthiv and Vinay were a part of Mumbai Indians' winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017," said Mumbai Indians in a statement on Saturday.