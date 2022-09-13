Shahid Afridi Reveals His Daughter Waved Indian Flag During India-Pakistan Clash

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi revealed that his daughter was waving the Indian flag during the Asia Cup tie between both nations.
Afridi, a swashbuckling all-rounder during his days was a favourite among both Pakistan and Indian fans, and was often part of many on-field controversies between both nations. His confrontations with former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir being the most notable of all.
“I came to know that there were more Indian fans there," Afridi said during a conversation on Samaa TV.
"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not," he added.
However, it was Afridi’s former side that emerged as the winners in Super 4 tie after Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls to help Pakistan chase down the target of 182 runs set by India.
Pakistan won the match by five wickets and one ball to spare.