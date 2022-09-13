Shahid Afridi Reveals His Daughter Waved Indian Flag During India-Pakistan Clash

“I came to know that there were more Indian fans there," Afridi said during a conversation on Samaa TV.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not," he added.

However, it was Afridi’s former side that emerged as the winners in Super 4 tie after Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls to help Pakistan chase down the target of 182 runs set by India.

Pakistan won the match by five wickets and one ball to spare.