Shafali Verma Grabs Career-Best Spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Team India opener Shafali Verma moved 12 places ahead to bag a career-best 36th place in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for batters. The 18-year-old received significant gains in the rankings after playing a key role in helping India take a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) series being played in Pallekele.

The young batter currently leads the top-scorers chart in the on-going series with 106 runs. In fact, her unbeaten 70 helped India register a ten-wicket win over the Lankans in the second ODI. A former No 1 in the T20 rankings, Shafali is now ranked fifth in the shortest format of the game.