Bowlers Star as Harmanpreet Kaur's India Defeat Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets

Cruising at 123 for three, India nearly made heavy weather of what seemed a comfortable run-chase after Harmanpreet departed for a well-made 44, slipping to 138 for six.

But Deepti and Vastrakar ensure India emerged winners.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 171 in 48.2 overs, and then chased down the target with 12 overs to spare.

The three-match series is part of the ICC ODI Championship.

Harmanpreet took over the reins in the 50-over format after the recent retirement of long-time skipper Mithali Raj.

Thanks to the Indian bowlers' excellent show in the series opener, Sri Lanka's decision to bat first on winning the toss did not yield the desired result.

Seasoned off-spinner Deepti and medium pacer Renuka Singh (3/29) were the wreckers-in-chiefs, finishing with impressive figures of 3/25 and 3/29 respectively.

Renuka gave the team's first breakthrough when she removed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu with a peach of a delivery that landed in the channel outside off, forcing the batter to fish at it, and Yastika Bhatia did the rest behind the stumps.

It was a huge wicket for India, and straightaway put the hosts on the backfoot.