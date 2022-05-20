As Captain, Ganguly Built a Team; Not Sure if Kohli Did: Sehwag

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag rates Saurav Ganguly's leadership higher than anyone else in Indian cricket. The former India opener said statistically, Virat Kohli as captain may remain among the best, still, he could not build a team as much as Ganguly did."

"Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players, and backed them through their highs and lows. I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure," Sehwag said on Home of Heroes, Sports18's latest offering.

The two-time World Cup winner said during Kohli's captaincy, for 2-3 years, there was a trend to change the team after almost every Test, whether they won or loss.

"In my opinion, the #1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He (Kohli) backed some players, some he did not," says Sehwag.