S Sreesanth Announces Retirement From Indian Domestic Cricket

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth has announced that he is calling time on his cricket career. He said, on Wednesday evening, that his decision is in the interest of younger cricketers.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 ," he tweeted.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game . With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,” he said.