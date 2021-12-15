Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja Will be Missed During SA Tests: Virat Kohli

Sharma had scored 906 runs in 21 innings at an average of 47.68 and was India's highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2021. In India's last Test against England at The Oval in September, Sharma was the 'Player of the Match' for his wonderful knock of 127 off 256 balls in India's 157-run win.



"We will miss his (Sharma) abilities a lot. He has proven in England already that he has really worked his Test game out and the opening partnership was very important for us to play the way we did in the series. With his experience and skill, we will miss his qualities," said Kohli in the pre-departure virtual press conference.



"But having said that, I think it's an opportunity for someone like Mayank (Agarwal) and KL (Rahul) to step up and solidify that start that we got in the last series and make sure that the good work is carried on in this series as well," added Kohli.



Coming to Jadeja, he was out of second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai due to swollen right forearm. He was not selected for South Africa tour due to injury. Kohli believes that the all-rounder's unavailability will not be a 'deciding factor' in the series, especially with his like-for-like back-up Axar Patel being absent due to injury as well.