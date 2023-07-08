Rishabh Pant Responding Well in Rehabilitation, Likely To Return After World Cup

Pant Looked Fit and Fine Mentally: DDCA Director

“His ongoing rehabilitation at the NCA is happening very well. He’s doing a lot of exercises also. I was there at the NCA for half an hour or so. He’s being made to do all the exercises related to walking, climbing stairs and is also walking on the soil, or on grass,” added Sharma.

At the NCA, physios S Rajnikanth and Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj are believed to be working on Pant’s rehab. Apart from Sharma, DDCA Director Harish Singla was also there to meet the left-handed batter at the NCA.

“He’s being attended to by specialists at the NCA. In the time I was there at the NCA, he was doing well. From the mental perspective, he looked fit and fine. Like, I can say the tiger is getting ready to roar back,” concluded Sharma.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was last seen in action when India sealed a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in December 2022. In the second Test which ended on 25 December, he hit a match-winning 93 in India’s first innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.