'Reactions Like That Show Frustration,' Says Ngidi of Virat's Reaction to DRS

Ngidi's three-wicket burst on Thursday took out Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, which was critical in India collapsing from 152/4 to 198 all out in the second innings. He put it down to the team not being a bunch of superstars and different bowlers raising their hands to do the job. "From the outset, the first Test match, the type of language we were speaking in the change room that there are going to be moments when someone is going to put up their hand. We are not going out there with a team full of superstars, we got players who have good cricketing brains."

"It's always a team effort. Someone not able to take wickets, you make sure to keep the runs down and if it's your day, you cash in. That session for me was my session. On other days, it has been Marco, KG and others in the first innings, for us kept it really quiet. So, it's been an all-round effort."

The 25-year-old signed off by lavishing praise on youngster Marco Jansen, who's taken 19 wickets in the series. "He's taken Test cricket like a duck to water. He had a bit of nerves in the first Test, in the first bowling spell. But ever since, he's clearly put his stamp down in Test cricket and as a part of this team as well. Very proud of him."

"He's got that fighting spirit and wants to do well for the team. I see a bright future for him as well and can also shine with the bat as well. We are yet to see that but he's been great with the ball and will see a lot of Jansen."