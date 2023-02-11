Ravindra Jadeja Fined 25% Match Fee for Applying Cream on Bowling Finger

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Australia's first innings on day one of the match on Thursday, when they were at 120/5. Jadeja applied a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand without asking for permission to do so from the on-field umpires, footage of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Jadeja was seen taking a bit of ointment off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm through his right hand. Jadeja then appeared to rub the ointment onto the index finger of his left hand just before beginning to bowl a delivery. At that time, the ball was in his hand. The incident triggered a lot of debate on social media.

"Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

"In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes."

"The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play -- The Match Ball -- Changing its Condition," said the ICC.