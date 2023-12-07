Rise of Ravi Bishnoi- The World's Top Ranked T20I Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi was ranked no.1 bowler in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.
Image: PTI/Altered by The Quint
Just as India were celebrating their T20I series win over recent ODI World champions Australia, a personal milestone was unlocked for a young spin wizard in the squad from Rajasthan - 23-year-old Ravi Bishnoi. In the latest ICC rankings released on Tuesday, he rose to the top of the T20I ICC rankings for bowlers with the help of the 9 wickets he picked in the 5 match series.
Having made his T20 debut in February just last year, Bishnoi has played only 21 games but his deceptive googlies and well-disguised variations have made him stand out in the international cricketing arena. He boasts a total of 34 wickets in the shortest format of the game at 17.38, possessing an astounding economy rate of 7.14.
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Josh Philippe during the fourth T20I match between India and Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Rishnoi's new career milestone comes after his series-winning performance against the Aussies where the young spinner took a total nine wickets in five games, maintaining an average of 18.22. His bowling figures in the five matches of the series read as - 3/32, 2/32, 2/29, 1/17 and 1/54.
“I am very happy with my bowling, touchwood, I'll keep performing this way in the future,” Bishnoi would tell the bowling coach after the fourth match.
With his fastish, flat deliveries and deadly googlies in between that perplexed the Australian batters, Bishnoi emerged as the best bowler that saw him bag the Player of the Series award.
Ravi Bishnoi bowls during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
His brilliant showing during the bilateral series earned him accolades from Sri Lanka’s legendary cricketer and one of the best spinners in the game Muttiah Muralitharan, who decoded how Bishnoi stands apart from the spinners India have had in the past.
While his meteoric rise in the ICC rankings didn’t come as a surprise, Bishnoi initially grabbed headlines in 2020 at the ICC Men's Under 19 Cricket World Cup when he finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name as India finished runners up as Bangladesh lifted the coveted trophy.
In the process, Bishnoi also shattered a couple of records - He joined Piyush Chawla (2006) and Sandeep Sharma (2012) as the only other Indian bowler to take a four-fer in an U19 World Cup final. Additionally, the Rajasthan lad moved past Shalabh Srivastava (2000), Abhishek Sharma (2002), Kuldeep Yadav (2014) and Anukul Roy (2018) to become India's highest wicket-taker ever in a single World Cup edition.
With just 6 T20Is scheduled from now till the ICC Men’s World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the US, India will be aiming at finalizing their squad for the showpiece event. And when it comes to the bowling department, Bishnoi would be eyeing a spot.
Notably, Bishnoi has always performed brilliantly when given the chance and his economy rate of 7.14 is one of the best among the current lot of bowlers in India. However, his performance in the upcoming series against South Africa, IPL and subsequent T20I games will play a pivotal role in his dream of donning the blue jersey in the marquee event.
