Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi Becomes New Top-Tanked Bowler in Men’s T20I Rankings

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has become the new number one ranked bowler in the latest update of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings on Wednesday.

Bishnoi had made his international debut against West Indies in February 2022 but some consistent performances have seen the 23-year-old rise four spots to be on top of the men’s T20I bowler rankings.

He was recently named Player of the Series during India's successful 4-1 T20I series triumph over Australia on home soil, taking nine wickets at an average of 18.22.