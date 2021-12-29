Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw to Lead Mumbai; Arjun Tendulkar Gets Call-Up

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has also been included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad.



Arjun, the 22-year-old fast bowler, had broken into Mumbai's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, and made his senior debut against Haryana, returning figures of 1 for 34 from three overs. He played one more game for Mumbai, turning out in their defeat against Puducherry.



Allrounder Shivam Dube, who has played one ODI and 13 T20Is, is also in the squad, as are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arman Jaffer and Aditya Tare. Dhawal Kulkarni will lead the bowling attack comprising Mohit Awasthi, Shams Mulani, Shashank Attarde and Roystan Dias.



Mumbai, the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions, are placed in Elite Group C and will open their campaign against Maharashtra on January 13, before facing Delhi on January 20.



On the other hand, Kuleep, who will captain UP in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, is making a comeback after an injury. He has been missing from action since being ruled out of the second leg of IPL 2021 due to knee injury.



The Chinaman underwent knee surgery in September and was on the path of recovery at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. The selectors will keep an eye on his performance in Ranji Trophy and if does well, he can also make a return to the national side.



Apart from Kuldeep, Karan Sharma has been named as the vice-captain of the squad which included the likes of Shivam Mavi and Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath and others.



Mumbai Squad:



Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Arjun Tendulkar



UP Squad:



Kuldeep Yadav (C) Karan Sharma (VC) Madhav Kaushik, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Hardeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Sameer Choudhary, Kritagya Singh, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Chandra Jurel, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Kunal Yadav, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Bansal, Shanu Saini, Jasmer, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Sharma, Parth Mishra