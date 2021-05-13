Ramesh Powar Returns as Indian Women’s Cricket Team Head Coach

A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, Powar had led India to the semi-final of the T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and won 14 T20 matches in a row.

Powar had been removed from the post after the World Cup as reports of a fallout with veteran Mithali Raj had emerged after the 2018 T20 Women’s World Cup.

Powar recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

Powar takes over from former India cricketer WV Raman, who took India to the Women’s T20 World Cup final in 2020 in Australia.

India will travel to England on 2 June for a one-off Test and three T20Is and ODIs. And the selection committee - headed by Neetu David - is expected to pick the squad and choose the support staff on Friday.