Pujara & Rahane Repaid Faith Shown in Them, Says Sunil Gavaskar

"Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on some of our senior players because you have these exciting young players waiting in the wings and we all want to see them get a bit of exposure. But as long as these senior players are playing well and not getting out badly, then I think we should show faith in them," he added.

Gavaskar also said that KL Rahul, who stood in as India's captain in place of the injured Virat Kohli, could have done better with his field placements in the early part of the second innings.

"It is amazing, this is the first time that India have lost a Test match in which Virat Kohli has not played. They drew once in Sydney but otherwise they have always won. I thought giving Dean Elgar those singles at the start of the innings was making life a little bit easier for him," the former cricketer said.

"Elgar is not a hooker of the ball so to have two men in the deep did not make any sense. He was taking the singles quite comfortably," he added.