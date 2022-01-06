South Africa Equalise Series, Beat India in a Test at Wanderers for First Time

South Africa's batters batted fantastically and stitched partnerships on a tricky pitch as India's bowlers had a rare off-day with the ball. The seven-wicket loss also meant that India's record of not losing a Test match to South Africa at the 'Bullring' came to an end, just a week after the tourists breached Fortress Centurion.

The hosts' were also helped by the fact that India conceded 11 wides, six leg-byes and one no-ball on day four.

Jasprit Bumrah began the proceedings with a jaffa to square up Rassie van der Dussen. But Elgar, who took lots of body blows on day three, continued his gutsy stay at the crease by drilling Ravichandran Ashwin through left of mid-on to raise his half-century.

Bumrah and Shami got some deliveries to kick up and trouble the duo of Elgar and van der Dussen. After van der Dussen leant into an extra cover drive off Bumrah, the ball was changed. But it did little to give India respite as van der Dussen hit Shami for successive boundaries on both sides of the wicket followed by giving the same treatment to Shardul Thakur.

