Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Allegedly Attacked by Fans for Refusing Selfie Requests

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked when he denied repeated selfie requests.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked, and the car he was travelling in with friends was struck with baseball bats by some fans who insisted on taking selfies with them here late on Wednesday, 15 February, police said.
Following a complaint lodged by the friends of Shaw, 23, the Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a case against at least eight accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, intent to harm with weapons, etc, an official said.
Just then, they were accosted by some purported fans who asked for selfies with Shaw and he obliged them, but a couple of them insisted on a second selfie which he refused, saying he wanted privacy with his friends.
Enraged at the denial, the so-called fans allegedly pounded and shattered his friend's car's windshield with a baseball bat and tried to chase Shaw with the weapon.
In a viral video of the incident posted by some bystanders, the celeb cricketer can be seen wrestling with a young woman fan wielding a baseball bat ostensibly to assault him as he tries to save himself.
As Shaw and his group drove off, the fans followed them in their vehicle and both the cars stopped near a police check-post before the matters seemed to calm down.
