Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Allegedly Attacked by Fans for Refusing Selfie Requests

In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked, and the car he was travelling in with friends was struck with baseball bats by some fans who insisted on taking selfies with them here late on Wednesday, 15 February, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the friends of Shaw, 23, the Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a case against at least eight accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, intent to harm with weapons, etc, an official said.