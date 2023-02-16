100 Not Out: A Look Back at Cheteshwar Pujara’s Journey Through Career Landmarks

Contradistinction is nature’s unique way of maintaining universal equilibrium. Cricket, like every other sport, is not beyond the realms of nature.

On a fairly halcyon Thursday morning, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara arrived at the media penitentiary in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, ahead of the second Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test.

His demeanour, stoic; his comportment, calm.

Nothing anyone could ask will perturb him – almost as if any deviation from the calm stature will cost him the honorific ‘Test specialist’ designation.