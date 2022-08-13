Pretoria Capitals Sign SA Pace Duo Nortje, Pretorius for CSA T20 League

Pretoria Capitals on Saturday announced they have signed South Africa pace duo of Anrich Nortje and uncapped Migael Pretorius for the upcoming CSA T20 League.

The team is owned by JSW Group, who are the co-owners of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per the rules of the CSA T20 League, each of the six franchises get to sign five players comprising three overseas, one South Africa international cricketer and one uncapped South African player before the auction happens to build their squad of 17.