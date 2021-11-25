Mohammad Amir Backs Dubai Cricket Council's Offer to Host India-Pak Series

Now, Amir has also endorsed the idea of Falaknaz, however, he feels the fate of the series depends on governments and boards of both countries.



"It is a good gesture and we should thank him. But until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything. It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport," the pacer said at the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 league.



The 29-year old also praised the Pakistan team for their stunning performance in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup.