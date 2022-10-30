'One Line Became Two': Pak Legend Wasim Akram Struggled With Cocaine Addiction

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram came clean about the fact that he was addicted to drugs once upon a time, in an interview published by The Times on Saturday, 29 October.

Citing excerpts from Akram's upcoming autobiography 'Sultan: A Memoir', the British daily said that the death of his wife Huma in 2009 is what brought a stop to his "dependence on cocaine."

“I liked to indulge myself; I liked to party [...] the culture of fame in south Asia is all consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to ten parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me. My devices turned into vices," the retired cricket player confessed.