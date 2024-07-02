One-off Test: Shafali, Smriti and Sneh Propel India to 10-Wicket Win Against SA

advertisement
India women's team defeated South Africa by 10 wickets in the one-off Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.
South African batters demonstrated exceptional mental resilience, fighting back against a formidable Indian bowling attack to stay in the game as they finished the third day of a one-off women's Test against India at 232 for 2 but only to get bowled out early in the fourth and final day on 373.
Chasing the target of 37 runs, India closed the game in half an hour as Shafali Verma (24) and Shubha Sateesh (17) took the hosts to a 10-wicket victory. For her 229 runs in the match--a maiden double century in the first inning helped Shafali to secure the 'Player of the Match' award.
Earlier, India declared their first inning at a mammoth 603/6, placing immense pressure on South Africa. After being put on the back foot, South Africa showcased their tenacity, thanks to Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp who helped Africa cut down the deficit and set up an intriguing final day.
On the second day, their partnership held firm, helping South Africa reach 236/4 at stumps. Yet, on Sunday morning, Sneh Rana's sensational spin bowling turned the game on its head.
They faced an early setback when Deepti Sharma trapped Anneke Bosch lbw in the first over. However, South Africa's fighting spirit shone through as Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus stitched together a monumental partnership. The duo batted through 66 overs across the second and third sessions, building a 190-run stand—the highest partnership for any wicket in South African women's Test history.
Luus, after 234 minutes on the field, reached her maiden Test hundred, becoming only the second South African woman to score a century in India. The struggle for South Africa also continued on the fourth day as they lost wickets early in the day. Nandine De Klerk’s late resilience of 61 helped the Proteas set India a target of 37 runs.
