De Kock & Malan Set Up 7-Wicket Win Against India in 2nd ODI; SA Clinch Series

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, India began at brisk pace with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul on the move from the get go. While Dhawan was the more aggressive batter in the partnership, Rahul played with patience.

The left hander, who scored 79 in the first ODI, picked up from where he had left off and was troubling SA’s bowlers a fair bit in the early phase of the innings. The openers wasted no chances and quickly brought up the half-century stand in the 9th over of the innings, as India looked set to pile on the runs.

However, South Africa struck as Temba Bavuma turned to his spinners and it was Dhawan who was the first to fall. The southpaw scored 29, hitting five boundaries, before an attempted hoick over the legside off Aiden Markram landed safely in the hands of the new man Sisanda Magala.

Virat Kohli checked into the game on the back off that and checked out an over later, playing an uppish drive off Keshav Maharaj which Bavuma gleefully held on to at short cover. Kohli was sent packing for a duck as SA fought back.

In walked Rishabh Pant at number 4, joining captain KL Rahul, and the duo had their task cut out, and almost gifted South Africa another wicket. Both batters were at the same end after a moment of miscommunication but the Proteas could not capitalise with Maharaj unable to collect the ball at the bowlers’ end.

Pant and Rahul recovered from then on in and while one counter attacked the skipper continued to be watchful, as they thwarted SA’s bowlers. Rahul was more than happy to keep the scoreboard moving at his end while Pant made the Proteas pay for the missed run-out, attacking the slower bowlers regularly as the duo piled on the runs.