NCA Declares Shreyas Iyer Fit a Day After He Bowed Out of Ranji Trophy Quarters

Earlier last week, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a letter to top Indian cricketers (having signed the annual contract with BCCI) warned them that their non-participation in domestic cricket can cause 'severe implications' and stressed that domestic cricket still remains the “critical yardstick for selection” in Team India.

“Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” wrote Jay Shah.

"There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” he further added.