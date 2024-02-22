NCA Declares Shreyas Iyer Fit a Day After He Bowed Out of Ranji Trophy Quarters

Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit by the head of sports sciences and medicines at NCA
The head of sports sciences and medicine at the National Cricket Academy, Nitin Patel, informed the selectors that Shreyas Iyer is fit and no fresh injuries were incurred by him recently, a day after the batter bowed out of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.
As per the sources, Iyer complained of back pain to the Mumbai Cricket Association and hence, was not available for the selection of the squad for the quarterfinals between Mumbai and Baroda, set to take place on Friday, 23 February.
As per a leading newspaper, the letter written by Nitin Patel said, "Shreyas Iyer was fit and available for selection as per the handover report of the Indian team after the 2nd Test match against England. There are currently no fresh injuries reported as well after his departure from Team India.”
After consultation with the BCCI medical team, the national selectors had suggested Shreyas to play Ranji Trophy so that his back gets habitual to spending long hours on the field and doesn't hurt.
Earlier last week, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a letter to top Indian cricketers (having signed the annual contract with BCCI) warned them that their non-participation in domestic cricket can cause 'severe implications' and stressed that domestic cricket still remains the “critical yardstick for selection” in Team India.
“Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” wrote Jay Shah.
"There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” he further added.
