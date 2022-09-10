Navgire Set for Debut as India Focus on Address Finishing Woes Against England

The focus will be on the Indian women team's finishing woes with the bat when it takes on England in the first of the three T20 Internationals on Friday.

After the loss in the final of the Commonwealth Games to Australia, India's second wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was axed at the expense of some bold inclusions in uncapped Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha, both power-hitters.

Maharashtra batter Navgire, who plays for Nagaland, hogged the limelight with her record 162 not out against Arunachal Pradesh in the senior T20 Trophy earlier this year, after which she was roped in by the Velocity squad for the T20 Challenge.