Day 2, India vs SA 3rd Test: Bumrah Strikes in First Over; Cleans Up Markram

Jasprit Bumrah bowling on Day 1 at Cape Town
Image: ICC
Jasprit Bumrah and India have started Day 2 in brilliant fashion, making merry while the sun shines, and cleaning up Aiden Markram for 8 with the second ball of the day, without any runs being added to the overnight score.
SA start Day 2 trailing by 206 runs and have Keshav Maharaj batting with Keegan Petersen, looking to negate the first phase without any more damage.
Having picked up a wicket on Day 1 to get things going for India, Jasprit Bumrah turned on the style very early on Day 2, as early as the second delivery of the day, when he hit the top of off stump with Aiden Markram looking on shocked.
The opener was dismissed for 8 as India made the perfect start to the morning session at Newlands, which was baked in bright sunlight.
On Day 1, India won the toss and batted first but it was South Africa who had the better of the early exchanges with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picking important wickets. India captain Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristically slow and defensive innings, scoring 79 and helping the team reach 223 in the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress while Cheteshwar Pujara also could not make use of a start.
With the ball, India had bowled 8 overs in the evening and Jasprit Bumrah was able to dislodge SA captain Dean Elgar for 3. The Proteas had Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj batting at Stumps and were 206 runs behind.
A win for India in the final Test will see them create history as they've never won a Test series in South Africa. The series is delicately poised at 1-1.
