Mumbai Indians Elevate Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan to New Central Roles

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Wednesday elevated former players Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to new roles of global head of performance and global head of cricket development respectively.

The appointments were a part of MI's central expansion plan.

According to a MI statement, Jayawardene will be providing senior leadership to the group's cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team's coaching and support structures.