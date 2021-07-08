Dhoni Can Continue for Another Year at Least: CSK CEO Viswanathan

Dhoni will lead the franchise in the remainder of IPL 2020 matches in the United Arab Emirates in September-October. While his performance with the bat in the first half of the tournament, before it was suspended due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, was ordinary, his leadership has kept the team together. CSK is in second position with five wins in seven matches.



This season, like in the previous seasons, he has employed horses for courses policy like bowling out swing bowler Deepak Chahar early in one spell. He pushed Moeen Ali up the order and gave him the license to go after the bowling, backed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to the hilt.



Batting-wise though he hasn't been that productive this season -- scoring 37 runs in seven games -- batting at an average of 12.33 and hitting just one six in 30 balls. However, he got to bat only four times in those seven games and remained not out in one of those innings.



The CSK management thinks that he still has the quality to finish the innings and remains indispensable to the team's plans.



"As far we are concerned, we are happy for what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is guide or a leader as the most experienced player. We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us," added Viswanathan.