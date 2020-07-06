Railways TT to ‘Captain Cool’: MS Dhoni’s Career, a Graphic Novel

“I don't regret anything in life. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Plenty of good things happened, difficult to pick one. It's been a journey for me, the ups and downs,” this is what MS Dhoni had said in his first press conference after relinquishing Team India captaincy in the shorter formats.

A little boy who was encouraged to try cricket after impressing with his goalkeeping skills, Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka ‘Mahi’ became the pride of his hometown Ranchi, and of his country, as he scaled great heights by becoming one of the top cricketers in the world.