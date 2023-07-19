Venkatesh Prasad Surprised by MS Dhoni’s ‘Crazy’ Collection of Bikes and Cars

Venkatesh Prasad gets shocked by MS Dhoni's car and bike collection
photo: @venkateshprasad/Twitter
Former Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad recently visited the farmhouse of MS Dhoni in Ranchi, where he was surprised by the former Indian's skipper's 'crazy' collection of bikes and cars.
Prasad shared a video of Dhoni's collection on his Twitter account while writing, “One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”
In the video Prasad can be heard saying, “This is crazy, this place is crazy. Until and unless someone is mad about this, you can’t (do this). This can be a bike showroom.” He later added, “Someone needs to have hell lot of passion to do something like this, to have something like this. Or someone has to be mad.”
Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who shot the video, asked him why he built a separate building for his bikes and cars to which the former Indian captain replied, “Because you took everything. I needed to have something of mine so this is the only thing you allowed. That also you wanted after the badminton court, I said ‘No, it’ll be before the badminton court’.”
