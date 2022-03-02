2022 Women's ODI World Cup: Looking Back at India's Winning Streak vs Pakistan

India were the hosts of the 10th edition of the ODI Women’s World Cup, and were captained by none other than Mithali Raj. Unfortunately, India’s overall campaign was not the best as they managed to beat WI and Pakistan only, and finished seventh in the overall standings.

India played Pakistan in Cuttack and it was the visiting team who won the toss and batted first. Half centuries from Nain Abidi (58) and Nida Dar (68*) were met with two wickets to Jhulan Goswami and three to Niranjana Nagarajan, as India restricted the opposition to 192.

An early wicket gave India a small scare in the chase before the skipper took charge and pretty much won the game single-handedly from then on in. She scored 103 not out, hitting 13 boundaries and one six, guiding India over the line with 24 balls to spare.