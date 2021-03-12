Mithali Raj Scores 10,000 International Runs, Tributes Pour In 

"As far as skill levels go, you can develop as you go along. But such a long career requires discipline and dedication which is visible from the fact that she is playing, scoring and putting in the hard yards even when there is no cricket," Anjum Chopra, a former India teammate of Raj who witnessed her debut, told IANS.

"Unlike men's cricket, women's cricket is not that frequent. So there are phases where there is no cricket. The fact that she has been able to keep herself going for so long despite that is what stands out. Her cover drives, backfoot punches are all the same but she has added more skills like using the long handle. To keep following a routine day in and day out requires dedication and discipline, especially if you are a woman pursuing sport in India. That is commendable," added Chopra, who represented India in 127 ODIs, 12 Tests and 18 T20 Internationals.