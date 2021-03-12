3rd ODI: SA Women’s Team Beat India, Take 2-1 Series Lead

South Africa’s women’s cricket team have beaten India by 6 runs through the DLS method after rain disrupted play near the end of the South African chase.

Chasing India's 248/5, opener Loizelle Lee's unbeaten 132 off 131 balls had taken South Africa to 223/4 in 46.3 overs before the match was called off due to rain.

Lee is the first South African female cricketer to score three centuries in ODI cricket and her 132 not out is the fourth highest score in a chasing effort in the format.